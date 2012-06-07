ASTANA, June 7 Kazakhstan's central bank plans
to increase the share of gold in its gold and foreign currency
reserves to 15 percent from about 12 percent, the bank's deputy
head said on Thursday, without giving a time frame for the
proposed increase.
Bisengali Tadzhiyakov, deputy chairman of the central bank,
told parliament that the bank had signed contracts to buy 22
tonnes of gold for its reserves from the domestic market.
The central bank currently purchases all of the gold
produced in Kazakhstan. Its net gold and foreign currency
reserves totalled $33.8 billion at the end of May, 17 percent
more than at the end of last year.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Robin Paxton)