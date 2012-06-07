* C.bank says gold should account for 15 pct of reserves
* Reserves already hold 100 T of gold
* Gold purchases to stimulate domestic output, refining
* Central bank seeks to cut exposure to euro, dollar
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, June 7 Kazakhstan's central bank will
increase the share of gold in its foreign exchange reserves to
15 percent from about 12 percent, it said on Thursday, a day
after announcing plans to cut its holdings in the ailing euro by
a sixth.
The bank's deputy chairman, Bisengali Tadzhiyakov, told
parliament it had signed contracts to buy 22 tonnes of gold -
worth more that $1 billion at current prices - for its
reserves from the domestic market. The central bank currently
purchases all of the gold refined in Kazakhstan.
Tadzhiyakov later told reporters that the central bank had
built up its gold holdings as a proportion of its reserves to 12
percent from between 7 percent and 9 percent at the beginning of
this year.
"World practice shows that holding up to 15 percent is what
should be done, depending on the performance of the dollar and
the euro," he said, without specifying a time frame for the
proposed increase.
Former Soviet Kazakhstan is one of a number of countries,
including Russia, Mexico, Colombia and South Korea, that have
built up their official gold holdings in recent years.
Most buying has been seen from Asian and emerging market
central banks, which typically hold a smaller proportion of
their currency reserves in bullion than developed economies.
Official sector gold purchases rose to their highest since
the mid-1960s last year, metals consultancy GFMS said, largely
as developing countries diversified their foreign exchange
holdings in response to the sovereign debt crisis.
Kazakhstan's central bank, with net gold and foreign
currency reserves of $33.8 billion at the end of May, has said
it will cut its euro holdings to 25 percent from 30
percent. It has not made clear with what the
euros will be replaced.
Central bank governor Grigory Marchenko, speaking to
reporters in the commercial capital Almaty, said the bank had
amassed more than 100 tonnes of gold in its reserves, having
bought more than 20 tonnes last year and this.
The central bank said in an explanatory note to parliament
that, by purchasing gold from the domestic market, it would
stimulate domestic producers to raise output and increase the
degree of refining.
"The development of the domestic market will allow for the
diversification of pension-fund assets and the savings of the
population," the central bank said. "It will also reduce the
exposure of the national economy to the dollar."
Tadzhiyakov said Kazakhstan had plans to build a third gold
refinery in the capital, Astana, to cope with increased demand
for processing.
Only one refinery in Kazakhstan, operated by Glencore-owned
miner Kazzinc in the east of the country, refines ingot
to international standards. Copper miner Kazakhmys
refines gold at another plant to meet domestic standards.
Kazakhstan's refined gold output totalled 16.6 tonnes last
year, data from the State Statistics Agency show.
(Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty and Jan
Harvey in London; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Robin
Paxton)