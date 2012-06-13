* C.bank raises gold purchase, gold holdings target
* Plans to cut holdings in ailing euro
(Adds quotes, details background)
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, June 13 Kazakhstan's central bank plans
to boost the share of gold in its gold and foreign
currency reserves to 20 percent from 14-15 percent, deputy bank
chairman Bisengali Tadzhiyakov said on Wednesday.
Tadzhiyakov, who gave no time frame for the move, said last
week Kazakhstan planned to buy 22 tonnes of gold from local
producers, which at that time he estimated would boost the share
of the metal to 15 percent from about 12 percent.
"We will buy from Kazzinc corporation 20 tonnes (of gold) in
2012, and a further 4.5 tonnes from Kazakhmys," he told
journalists on Wednesday, reading out updated figures from his
report prepared for presentation in parliament.
"The total volume is 24.5 tonnes."
The central bank also announced last week that it would cut
its holdings in the ailing euro currency to 25 percent from 30
percent.
Former Soviet Kazakhstan is one of a number of countries,
including Russia, Mexico, Colombia and South Korea, that have
built up their official gold holdings in recent years.
Most buying has been seen from Asian and emerging market
central banks, which typically hold a smaller proportion of
their currency reserves in bullion than developed economies.
Official sector gold purchases rose to their highest since
the mid-1960s last year, metals consultancy GFMS has said,
largely as developing countries diversified their foreign
exchange holdings in response to the sovereign debt crisis.
Only one refinery in Kazakhstan, operated by Glencore-owned
miner Kazzinc in the east of the country, refines ingot
to international standards. Copper miner Kazakhmys
refines gold at another plant to meet domestic standards.
The central bank currently purchases all of the gold
produced in Kazakhstan. Its net gold and foreign currency
reserves totalled $33.8 billion at the end of May, 17 percent
more than at the end of last year.
"Earlier we had between 7 percent and 9 percent (of gold) in
the structure of our reserves. Today it's already 14 or even
almost 15 percent," Tadzhiyakov said.
"In line with our concept, we plan to raise (the gold share)
to 20 percent," he said, giving no time frame for the increase.
"Our task for the time being is not to push away our gold
producers. We keep buying (gold)."
Tadzhiyakov said the central bank had bought 5.3 tonnes of
gold last year. He said the bank had purchased another 10.3
tonnes since the start of 2012.
Kazakhstan's refined gold output totalled 16.6 tonnes in
2011, data published by the State Statistics Agency show.
Kazakh central bank governor Grigory Marchenko told
reporters last week that the bank had amassed more than 100
tonnes of gold in its reserves.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Dan Lalor and Mark Potter)