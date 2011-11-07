* Refinery construction to begin in 2012
* State-owned miner Tau-Ken Samruk to lead project
By Olga Orininskaya
ALMATY, Nov 7 Kazakhstan plans to begin
construction of a third gold refinery next year to process an
expected increase in volumes of the precious metal, the
country's Industry Ministry said on Monday.
State miner Tau-Ken Samruk will run the refinery, which will
have capacity to produce 25 tonnes of bullion per year and could
cost up to $30 million to build, the ministry's committee of
industry told Reuters in a written reply to questions.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy, has ambitious
plans to raise annual gold output to 70 tonnes or more by 2015.
It produced 27.5 tonnes of gold in the first nine months of
2011, including 12.5 tonnes of refined gold, official data show.
The central bank has committed to augment its gold reserves
and ease exposure to the dollar by purchasing Kazakhstan's
entire bullion output from next year until at least 2014 or
2015.
There are currently two gold refineries in Kazakhstan. One,
operated by Glencore-owned miner Kazzinc, refines ingot
to international standards. Copper miner Kazakhmys
refines gold to meet Kazakhstan's domestic standards.
The committee said that Tau-Ken Samruk, the mining arm of
sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, was planning an investment
programme to build the refinery and supply all of the necessary
raw materials.
(Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)