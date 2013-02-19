ALMATY Feb 19 Glencore-controlled zinc
producer Kazzinc and Kazakh investment company Verny Capital
have acquired two gold deposits in northern Kazakhstan with
combined reserves of some 70 tonnes for about $200 million,
Verny Capital said on Tuesday.
The deal was accomplished through the purchase of Kazakh
company Orion Minerals, which owns rights for subsoil use at the
Raigorodok field in the Akmola Region and Komarovskoye in the
Kostanai region, Verny Capital said in a statement.
Kazzinc owns 89.5 percent in the new company and Verny
Capital 10.5 percent.
"The new owners intend to implement an investment programme
aimed at further industrial development of these deposits,"
Verny Capital said, adding that after additional exploration the
reserves of the two fields could turn out to be larger.