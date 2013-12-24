(Adds analyst comment, details on deal, share price move)
By Euan Rocha and Swetha Gopinath
Dec 24 Centerra Gold Inc said on Tuesday
it has reached a non-binding agreement with the government of
the Kyrgyzstan that could pave the way for joint ownership of
Kumtor, the country's flagship gold mine.
The mine, which accounted for some 12 percent of the Central
Asian country's gross domestic product in 2011, has been at the
center of a spiraling controversy for months, with some within
the country demanding that the gold mine be nationalized, while
others have pushed for the country to get a big stake in it.
Shares in the Toronto-listed Centerra soared as much as 9.8
percent in early trading after it announced the tentative deal
in which Kyrgyz Republic would swap its 32.7 percent equity
stake in the Canadian miner for a 50 percent ownership interest
in the Kumtor mine itself.
The draft deal is broadly similar to a previous agreement
that the Kyrgyz parliament rejected, so it is not immediately
clear whether the latest terms would win legislative approval.
As part of the new deal, Centerra has agreed to forfeit a
$100 million payment from the Kyrgyz Republic that was part of
the original memorandum of understanding signed back in
September.
Analysts and investors cheered the new agreement that takes
the company a step closer to resolving the controversy that has
largely been responsible for dragging Centerra's share price
down nearly 80 percent over the last two years.
The agreement "is superficially positive as it points to a
potential resolution to the current impasse," wrote RBC Capital
Markets analyst Jonathan Guy in a note to clients.
"If this agreement were to be approved by the parliament in
this form then we would view that as a material positive for the
company's shares," said Guy.
Centerra, as part of the new agreement, said the 50-50 joint
venture will also commit to increasing local procurement in the
Kyrgyz Republic by $100 million over the remaining life of the
mine and increase the number of Kyrgyz nationals in management
positions in the joint venture.
At the end of the mine's planned life in 2026, the company
said the country would have the rights to increase its ownership
interest in the project to 67 percent for a price equal to fair
market value.
STIFF OPPOSITION
Talks to reach this deal have taken place amid riots and
opposition calls to nationalize the mine. Kyrgyz parliament has
demanded that the country hold 67 percent in a joint venture to
run the mine, which is a major foreign-currency earner for the
nation.
Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev said last week the order
to seek a 67 percent stake for the state in a Kumtor venture was
"obviously unachievable". He also noted that if Kyrgyzstan were
to withdraw from the current agreement, prompting legal action,
the current ownership structure would stand while any case is
before the courts.
"This would take five to 10 years and would inflict huge
damage on Kyrgyzstan," Atambayev said last week, adding that the
country would face a lawsuit amounting to billions of dollars if
the mine were to be expropriated.
The Kyrgyz government delivered the new draft agreement to
parliament on Monday for its consideration, Centerra said in a
statement.
The tentative deal would potentially also resolve all legal
claims relating to Kumtor, including those around environmental,
technical and land use matters. Earlier this month, the country
said it was suing Centerra for 15 billion soms ($304 million)
over ecological damage caused by the mine.
The two sides have agreed that a number of prior agreements
entered in 2009 by the miner and the government would remain in
effect, including the one on the tax regime.
As part of the deal, Centerra has agreed to give the country
warrants to acquire six million Centerra shares, for an exercise
price of C$10 per share, exercisable within three years after
the restructuring. The initial agreement in September had only
given the country a two-year window to cash in the options.
Centerra cautioned that there can be no assurance that the
Kyrgyz parliament will approve the tentative agreement, or any
definitive agreements which the parties may negotiate further to
the current deal.
Shares in Centerra were up 5.8 percent at C$4.20 at midday,
in a shortened trading day on Christmas Eve.
