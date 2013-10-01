* Gold prices set to recover after this year's drop
* Bullion's fortunes tied to wider financial markets
* But China an increasingly significant player
(Adds background, comment)
By Jan Harvey and Clara Denina
LONDON, Oct 1 Gold prices, which have fallen
more than 20 percent this year, are expected to have rebounded
to $1,405 an ounce by November 2014, delegates to the London
Bullion Market Association's annual conference forecast on
Tuesday.
Silver, this year's biggest faller with a 30 percent
drop, is also forecast to rise to $25 by November next year.
Platinum prices are expected to stand at $1,675 an ounce,
and palladium at $837 an ounce.
Gold has dropped this year on the back of
expectations that a steadier macroeconomic environment will lead
the Federal Reserve to curb its bullion-friendly stimulus
measures and boost other assets like stocks at gold's expense.
But with the global financial system digesting years of
stimulus measures, which some analysts believe could still prove
inflationary, and the recovery in global markets yet to prove
itself robust, gold prospects are for recovery, delegates said.
"I think gold will likely respond to how the asset classes
it competes with are doing. This year's been a phenomenal year
for equities," Shayne McGuire, head of internal research and the
portfolio manager for the gold fund at Teacher Retirement System
of Texas, said.
"If you look at things you can potentially sell to buy
equities, gold is often a natural contender. When equities are
falling sharply, gold tends to do better, but the inverse can
also be true, which is why it has been a natural difersifier for
equity-heavy diversified portfolios."
"I believe that if equities are going to take a breather,
that perhaps gold could do well."
A drop in investment interest in Western markets this year,
shown by a fall in holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded
funds, has placed increasing focus on the major centres of
demand for physical bullion, China and India.
Demand for physical gold across the world shot higher in
April after spot prices slid $200 an ounce in just two days,
their sharpest such slide in 30 years.
"This year marks the shifting of Western-centric paper
market to Eastern-centric physical market, with India and China
accounting for 80 of physical demand from 46 percent
previously," Sharps Pixley CEO Ross Norman said.
"We've seen, through our own business out in Asia, that our
turnover has doubled in the Asian time zone over the last year,"
Jeremy East, global head of metals trading at Standard
Chartered, said.
ASIA TO THE FORE
China is expected to overtake India this year as the world's
number one gold consumer. Rising wealth among its growing middle
class has led gold demand to mushroom in recent years.
"With the affluence of the people growing by the day, I
think there's still a long way to go before you can see you've
reached saturation (in China)," Victor Chow, managing director
of Hong Kong jeweller Chow Sang Sang told Reuters at the
conference.
"In the first half we had 60 percent (sales growth) overall
compared to last year, because of the April gold rush," he said.
"In the third quarter, that has tailed off, but we're still
seeing healthy figures compared to last year."
India saw record imports in May after the price slide, but
it has since been hit by a raft of new regulations aimed at
curbing bullion imports, a major driver of its record high
current account deficit. That could push imports down
significantly from last year's 850 tonnes.
Import duty has been hiked for 10 percent, or 15 percent in
the cast of jewellery, while new regulations state that 20
percent of imported gold must be re-exported.
Delegates were sanguine about the need to target gold
imports - bullion is the largest non-essential import into India
- but said meeting the terms of the new regulations would be a
tough call.
"With the increase in duty, demand is hardly affected,"
Shekhar Bhandari, executive vice president at Kotak Mahindra
baqnk, said at the conference. "Gold does become costly, but its
price is more affected by spot prices and the price of the
rupee."
For jewellers to abide by the 80/20 rule, exports are going
to have to pick up significantly, delegates said.
Indian jewellers at the conference say they are keen to meet
the challenge, but plans to expand export capacity has been hurt
by a drop in domestic supply, and they face tough competition
from other producers like Thailand.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by William Hardy)