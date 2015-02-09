PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 9 Standard Chartered has been appointed the 14th market-making member of the London Bullion Market Association, effective from Feb. 9, the LBMA said on Monday.
Market-making members are obliged to offer two-way quotations in gold and silver to the other market makers throughout the London business day, providing market liquidity.
Total LBMA membership now stands at 145, the association said, including 14 market making members. These include Barclays Bank, HSBC and UBS. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Jason Neely)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.