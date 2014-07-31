NEW YORK, July 31 Gold transferred between
accounts held by bullion clearers dipped to an average volume of
17.9 million ounces a day last month, down 5.5 percent from
May's figure, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said
on Thursday.
The clearing statistics measure how much gold and silver are
transferred on a net basis between accounts held by bullion
clearers, and the figures are released monthly by the LBMA.
Bullion transfers were down by nearly 40 percent
year-on-year. A 12-year high of 29.0 million ounces was recorded
in June 2013, when gold prices fell by 11 percent.
In June, the value of gold traded dipped by 6.1 percent to
$22.9 billion, the LBMA said. Gold prices eased 0.7
percent last month to an average $1,279.10 an ounce, the LBMA
said.
In silver, the volume of ounces transferred increased
by 19.4 percent to 163.4 million ounces.
GOLD June-14 May-14 June-13
Oz transferred (mln) 17.9 19 29
Value ($ bln) 22.9 24.4 38.9
No of transfers 4,049 4,744 4,624
SILVER June-14 May-14 May-13
Oz transferred (mln) 163.4 136.9 153.3
Value ($ bln) 3.23 2.65 3.24
No of transfers 843 898 900
