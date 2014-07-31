NEW YORK, July 31 Gold transferred between accounts held by bullion clearers dipped to an average volume of 17.9 million ounces a day last month, down 5.5 percent from May's figure, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Thursday. The clearing statistics measure how much gold and silver are transferred on a net basis between accounts held by bullion clearers, and the figures are released monthly by the LBMA. Bullion transfers were down by nearly 40 percent year-on-year. A 12-year high of 29.0 million ounces was recorded in June 2013, when gold prices fell by 11 percent. In June, the value of gold traded dipped by 6.1 percent to $22.9 billion, the LBMA said. Gold prices eased 0.7 percent last month to an average $1,279.10 an ounce, the LBMA said. In silver, the volume of ounces transferred increased by 19.4 percent to 163.4 million ounces. GOLD June-14 May-14 June-13 Oz transferred (mln) 17.9 19 29 Value ($ bln) 22.9 24.4 38.9 No of transfers 4,049 4,744 4,624 SILVER June-14 May-14 May-13 Oz transferred (mln) 163.4 136.9 153.3 Value ($ bln) 3.23 2.65 3.24 No of transfers 843 898 900 (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Grant McCool)