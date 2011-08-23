PRECIOUS-Gold drifts lower as dollar climbs on European uncertainty
* Spot gold taps $1,235.78, highest since Nov. 11 * Euro set for biggest daily decline of 2017 * German industry output posts steepest fall in nearly 8 years (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 7 Gold slipped from a three-month peak on Tuesday, pressured by earlier strength in the dollar as the euro fell on weak German industry data and nervousness ahead of the French elections.