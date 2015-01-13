BAMAKO Jan 13 Production of gold by industrial
miners in Mali fell slightly to 45.8 tonnes in 2014 from 47
tonnes the previous year, according to statistics from the
mining ministry on Tuesday.
Lassana Guindo, a technical advisor at the ministry, said
that including artisanal production estimated at roughly 4
tonnes, total gold production in Mali was roughly 50 tonnes last
year. The arid West African country is the continent's
third-largest gold producer after South Africa and Ghana.
"Gold production has stabilised at around 50 tonnes and that
is normal since it is the same mines which are producing at the
moment," Guindo told Reuters, adding that official forecasts for
2015 production had not yet been finalised.
Randgold Resources' Loulo-Gounkoto complex
produced 21.2 tonnes of gold last year, while output at
Anglogold Ashanti's Sadiola mine was 7.7 tonnes.
Officials have said there is uncertainty surrounding the
amount of artisanal ore produced and exported from Mali.
In 2013, total gold exports from Mali reached 67.4 tonnes,
according to customs data, with an estimated 20 tonnes of this
coming from artisanal production, officials said.
Officials say Mali's artisanal mining sector is booming as
neighbours including Ghana, Senegal and Burkina Faso have
imposed restrictions on the sector, driving more miners into
Mali. A big influx of mining equipment from China has allowed
small miners to mechanise their operations.
President Ibrahima Boubacar Keita said in his New Year
speech that Mali's gold mining sector - with nine producing
mines - contributes around 7 percent of GDP and 220 billion CFA
francs ($395 million) in state revenues.
($1 = 556.93 CFA francs)
