BAMAKO Jan 13 Production of gold by industrial miners in Mali fell slightly to 45.8 tonnes in 2014 from 47 tonnes the previous year, according to statistics from the mining ministry on Tuesday.

Lassana Guindo, a technical advisor at the ministry, said that including artisanal production estimated at roughly 4 tonnes, total gold production in Mali was roughly 50 tonnes last year. The arid West African country is the continent's third-largest gold producer after South Africa and Ghana.

"Gold production has stabilised at around 50 tonnes and that is normal since it is the same mines which are producing at the moment," Guindo told Reuters, adding that official forecasts for 2015 production had not yet been finalised.

Randgold Resources' Loulo-Gounkoto complex produced 21.2 tonnes of gold last year, while output at Anglogold Ashanti's Sadiola mine was 7.7 tonnes.

Officials have said there is uncertainty surrounding the amount of artisanal ore produced and exported from Mali.

In 2013, total gold exports from Mali reached 67.4 tonnes, according to customs data, with an estimated 20 tonnes of this coming from artisanal production, officials said.

Officials say Mali's artisanal mining sector is booming as neighbours including Ghana, Senegal and Burkina Faso have imposed restrictions on the sector, driving more miners into Mali. A big influx of mining equipment from China has allowed small miners to mechanise their operations.

President Ibrahima Boubacar Keita said in his New Year speech that Mali's gold mining sector - with nine producing mines - contributes around 7 percent of GDP and 220 billion CFA francs ($395 million) in state revenues. ($1 = 556.93 CFA francs) (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Michael Urquhart)