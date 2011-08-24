Aug 24 CME Group Inc ( CME.O ) late Wednesday raised margin requirements for the 100-ounce gold futures <0#GC:> by 27.3 percent, the biggest hike in about two and half years.

The raise in margins came as gold futures fell more than $100 an ounce in one of the steepest falls ever, as strong U.S. economic data and expectations of more Federal Reserve stimulus accelerated profit taking from the safe-haven's record high of a day ago.

Following are some details of the increase:

* CME, the world's largest commodities exchange, hiked maintenance margins for speculators to $7,000 per contract from $5,500 effective Aug. 25. [ID:nL4E7JO3UG]

* Margins are deposits paid by investors in futures markets, where full payment is made when contracts mature, to an exchange or clearing house to cover the risk of default by that investor and typically are based on the largest most-likely daily market move.

* Exchanges typically raise margins to mitigate risks as price volatility in the market increases.

* However, margins can also be used as a tool to curb speculative trading activity, particularly "hot money," by reducing the number of positions a party can hold by leveraging a particular amount of money.

Following are the percentage changes in the Comex 100 Gold Futures <0#GC:> initial and maintenance margins since 2009 (in U.S. dollars per contract) EFFECTIVE DATE MARGINS FOR INITIAL MAINTENANCE PCT CHANGE Aug 25, 2011 Spec...Tier 1 9,450.00 7,000.00 +27.3 Aug 11, 2011 Spec...Tier 1 7,425.00 5,500.00 +22.2 Jun 20, 2011 Spec...Tier 1 6,075.00 4,500.00 -10.0 Jan 21, 2011 Spec...Tier 1 6,751.35 5,001.00 +11.1 Nov 16, 2010 Spec...Tier 1 6,075.00 4,500.00 +05.9 Apr 30, 2010 Spec...Tier 1 5,738.85 4,251.00 -14.9 Mar 02, 2010 Spec...Tier 1 6,747.30 4,998.00 -- Feb 12, 2010 Spec... 6,747.30 4,998.00 +24.9 Dec 15, 2009 Spec... 5,402.70 4,002.00 +20.1 Aug 21, 2009 Spec... 4,499.55 3,333.00 -16.7 Jan 22, 2009 Spec... 5,398.65 3,999.00 -07.0 Jan 08, 2009 Spec... 5,807.70 4,302.00 -- (Compiled by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)