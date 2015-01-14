* Data shows increases in number of royalty, streaming deals
* Critics say such deals damage the mining industry
* Gold sector holds best opportunities in mining - QKR
By Silvia Antonioli and Clara Denina
LONDON, Jan 14 Struggling gold miners are
turning increasingly to alternative sources of finance for funds
as banks and equity investors shy away.
Stream financing and royalty deals and investments by
private individuals are throwing a lifeline to some bullion
miners but critics say it comes at the expense of future
returns, damaging the industry's longer-term appeal for more
conventional investors.
They may also be keeping alive production that would not be
viable at current spot prices, delaying a rebalancing of supply
and demand. Gold shed around a quarter of its value in the last
two years after a more than decade-long bull run.
"We have never been busier," said David Harquail, chief
executive of royalty and streaming company Franco-Nevada
. "Our office is now full and we spend all our time
trying to juggle which projects we can devote resources too."
Large European banks, which have withdrawn en masse from
commodity trading, have also tightened gold mine financing and
equity investors have lost confidence in a sector that
squandered money on costly expansion during boom times but
failed to control costs. Gold companies have underperformed the
price in the last four years.
According to a PwC global survey of gold, silver and copper
mining companies, the number of miners that were able to raise
capital in the equity market in the 12 months to November 2014
has halved and project financing has declined by about a fifth.
In a royalty deal, a company buys the right to receive an
annual share of a producer's revenue while in streaming, firms
make a payment upfront in exchange for an annual a slice of the
miner's production at a fixed, discounted price.
The first royalty deals were done in the 80s and 90s and
streaming deals began in the early 2000s but both have gained
prominence in the last three to four years.
Although still niche as a financing tool, the PwC survey
shows that about five percent of the companies polled have
signed royalty deals and an equal number has agreed a streaming
arrangement, up from around four and three percent respectively.
Royalty and streaming firms -- most of which strongly
outperformed the gold equity sector in 2014 -- say they expect
more business in coming months. They see gold prices near
multi-years low as the perfect opportunity to bag low-cost deals
before the market turns.
Randy Smallwood, the head of the largest company specialised
in streaming, Silver Wheaton, said they had looked at
twice as many opportunities in 2014 than in 2012 and expected
2015 to be even busier. "Timing is everything... We do think
that we are close to a bottom here now, just by virtue of the
cost to produce metals," he said.
The deals on offer are evolving as demand rises.
While initially mainly struck for by-products, now streaming
companies are able to buy the primary product too. And while
initially most of them focused on financing new projects, deals
are now also happening with more mature companies that are
looking to make acquisitions or to repay their debt.
About a year ago, miner Teranga Gold struck a
streaming deal with Franco Nevada and used the upfront payment
to complete an acquisition in Senegal and to cut its debt. A
$648 million streaming deal with Franco Nevada in October also
helped miner Lundin Mining to buy a majority stake in a
mine in Chile from Freeport-McMoRan.
The risks are great. If one of the companies they strike a
deal with goes out of business, they can see their investment
wiped out. If the metal price falls, they may lose money too.
Some have been burnt in the past.
Advocates say they help miners cope with a volatile market.
For critics, the appeal to such investment structures only
underlines the stresses bearing down on much of the gold mining
industry.
"We have seen some pretty aggressive royalty and streaming
structures coming up into the market. They effectively just keep
the companies alive but put them under pressure and essentially
take away the upside from the (mining) equity investors,"
Randgold Resources Chief Executive Mark Bristow said.
Private investment firms founded in the last few years by
industry experts are also eager to step into the gap and invest
in the down cycle hoping for longer term gains.
Lloyd Pengilly - head of mining fund QKR Corp - is convinced
the gold sector holds the best opportunities in mining. In June
QKR bought the Navachab Gold mine in Namibia from AngloGold
Ashanti. It is now in talks with a number of gold
companies for potential acquisitions, joint ventures and funding
deals.
"It is definitely fertile ground," Pengilly told Reuters,
talking about the gold sector. "I am seeing distressed prices,
below net asset value, and that's a rare event. In copper, iron
ore, these companies are still trading at a premium."
