UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON Aug 20 Deutsche Bank is to sever its last link with commodity trading by resigning as a clearing member of the London gold and silver over-the-counter business, two industry sources close to the matter said on Thursday.
The move leaves five banks - Barclays, HSBC , Bank of Nova Scotia, JP Morgan and UBS - to settle daily bullion transactions between dealers, amounting to more than $5 trillion worth of metal each year.
"Deutsche Bank is resigning as a shareholding member of the London Precious Metals Clearing (LPMCL) company," one of the sources said.
Deutsche declined to comment.
The German bank was a founding member of the LPMCL, which was set up in 2001 to develop an electronic matching system to replace trading by phone or fax.
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.