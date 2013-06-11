* Gold/palladium ratio falls to lowest since March 2011

* Increasingly confident investors shy away from gold

* Ratio likely to fluctuate before grinding lower-analysts

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, June 11 Palladium prices have reached their highest versus gold in more than two years this week as a rally in risk assets boosts the appeal of industrial commodities, with further rises likely as the economic recovery gains impetus.

The ratio of gold to palladium slid to 1.81 on Monday, its lowest since March 2011, as firm U.S. jobs data fuelled hopes the U.S. recovery is on track, and after Standard & Poor's revised up its sovereign credit outlook for the United States.

Rising optimism over the U.S. economy has battered gold, which is widely viewed by investors as a hedge against financial market instability.

It had benefited strongly in recent years from emergency stimulus measures the Federal Reserve has used to address the financial crisis. Speculation that these may soon be reined in has helped knock gold prices 15 percent lower this year in their worst first-half performance in more than 30 years.

Conversely, palladium, the most industrial of the main precious metals, has outperformed, climbing nearly 10 percent in the same timeframe.

The metal is heavily exposed to U.S. economic conditions, with North America accounting for nearly a quarter of consumption, while the threat of lower supply from major producer Russia is further supporting prices.

"Palladium does seem to be the darling of the precious metals sector," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. "There's no reason why that ratio shouldn't continue to move in the way that it has. We're certainly looking at the more industrial metals of the precious metals sector performing better than gold.

"These relative trades are popular because a lot of these players on the speculative side are struggling to make money," he added. "Short gold/long palladium has to be a fairly high-conviction trade."

Many of the factors that drove the 12-year rally in gold prices that lasted until last year -- potentially inflationary monetary policy, low interest rates, central bank buying -- are still in place.

But the metal has proved stubbornly resistant to gold-friendly news. Prices jumped after March payrolls data came in much weaker than expected, but posted their biggest two-day slide in more than 30 years just a few weeks later.

That tumble, which took prices from $1,560 to $1,321, shook investors' confidence in bullion, leaving the metal struggling to rise decisively back above $1,400 an ounce.

Many have liquidated holdings in gold exchange-traded funds. The largest such ETF has reported outflows of nearly 350 tonnes this year, taking holdings to three-year lows.

"Gold tends to thrive when people think policymakers are losing control, and the Fed's discussions since January have sounded very measured," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said. "That isn't good for gold."

RISKS REMAIN

Undoubtedly risks remain in playing the ratio. The last time it fell to these levels, in early 2011, equity markets appeared to be making a good recovery from their 2009 lows. But within a few months stocks had slipped sharply, palladium had retreated, and gold had hit record highs.

"You look everywhere and you could argue that, compared to where we were two years ago, things are significantly improved, and that this what this ratio would be telling you," Deutsche Bank analyst Daniel Brebner said. "But you have to ask yourself whether there is anything out there right now that is going to result in it moving in the other direction."

A surge in stock markets early this year has been fuelled by a string of better-than-expected U.S. data. But analysts are already warning that equities could be in bubble territory.

Any sign that the blistering pace of equity gains is slackening could put the brakes on the rise of so-called risk assets, likely pushing palladium's ratio to gold higher.

"I struggle to be too negative on palladium. That is a metal that has pretty solid fundamentals," Natixis analyst Nic Brown said. "For me, the more difficult picture is gold. Gold prices are much more difficult to call."

