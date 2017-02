Oct 14 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold said on Friday its output of the precious metal rose 16 percent year on year to 1.1 million ounces in the first nine months of this year.

"These figures are testament to ... the successful ramp-up and optimisation programmes at our producing assets," COO James Nieuwenhuis said in a statement.

Output in the third quarter rose by 9 percent to 496,000 ounces. (Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by John Bowker)