(Adds details, background)
Oct 14 Russia's top gold miner Polyus Gold
said on Friday its output of the precious metal rose
16 percent year on year to 1.1 million ounces in the first nine
months of this year.
"These figures are testament to ... the successful ramp-up
and optimisation programmes at our producing assets," COO James
Nieuwenhuis said in a statement.
Production includes 1,018 thousand ounces of refined gold
produced by Russia-based units and 89,000 thousand ounces
produced by Polyus' Kazakh business unit , the statement said.
Output in the third quarter rose by 9 percent to 496,000
ounces, it said.
Polyus, controlled by businessmen Mikhail Prokhorov and
Suleiman Kerimov, aims to be a UK-domiciled company with a
premium London listing by the end of the year, a move that could
see it join the FTSE 100.
(Reporting By Aleksandras Budrys; Editing by John Bowker)