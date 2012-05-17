NEW YORK May 17 Spot gold extended gains, rising more than 2 percent by midmorning in New York on Thursday on a stronger euro after Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank data showed a contraction in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region.

Spot gold was trading up 2.08 percent at $1,570.30 per oz at 1430 GMT, after hitting an intraday high of $1,573 on the news. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Dale Hudson)