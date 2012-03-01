* Negative real rates remain central driver
* Fed's QE has doubled gold price
* Central bank, investment and jewellery demand ongoing
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, March 1 Gold can still make new
highs this year, even as the Federal Reserve shows no sign of
continuing market-sweetening bond purchases and the European
Central Bank hints it won't supply any more half-trillion euro
sugar rushes.
Gold lost nearly 5 percent on Wednesday in its biggest-one
day fall since mid-December after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
issued a downbeat assessment of the U.S. economy, but did not
spell out that there would be more quantitative easing, the
anchoring of bond yields through government debt purchases.
The ECB, which has loaned over a trillion euros in two
roughly equal-sized portions of low-rate, highly-attractive
cheap cash to commercial banks to encourage lending and avert
recession in the euro zone, has warned the financial sector not
to get hooked on these offerings.
Low interest rates and ample liquidity provide a favourable
backdrop for gold, which can thus compete more effectively for
investor cash against stocks, bonds or currencies that bear
yields or dividends that can be eroded by loose policy.
Gold has doubled in price since the Fed embarked on its $2.5
trillion bond-buying spree in late 2008 and is still up 10
percent so far this year around $1,720.00 an ounce,
further underpinned by the U.S. central bank's commitment to
leave rates unchanged until at least late 2014.
So the risk of losing this central bank liquidity fix has
unsettled the markets, but investors and analysts say low rates,
stubborn inflation, along with central bank purchases and
emerging market demand for the metal will sustain the gold bull.
"What is more important with regards to gold is real
interest rates are negative and this is the key issue that we
have to look at. (A switch in ) this factor will probably signal
the end of the bull market in gold and our view is that we are
still some way from this point because inflation is a problem
and interest rates are very low," Richard Davis, a portfolio
manager at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said.
"There is a good inverse correlation between real interest
rates and returns on gold bullion. Once interest rates get to
+4-5 percent, then the annualised return on bullion goes -10 to
-15 percent per annum," he said, adding: "In theory, you could
argue is less QE is bearish for gold in isolation but there are
many other factors there that are positive for gold."
Real interest rates, which factor in the rate of inflation,
are negative in 12 out of 20 of the world's richest nations and
are most negative in the United States and the United Kingdom,
both of which have employed QE to boost their economies and have
near zero nominal interest rates.
Real U.S. interest rates are -2.75 percent, compared to the
G7 average of -1.76 percent and compared with a G20 average of
-0.26 percent. Beyond the G7, the other members of the G20 have
an average real rate of interest of 0.44 percent.
"There is quite a distinct possibility that we will see
highs above $1,900. It won't take it a lot to get back to those
levels and I certainly wouldn't be surprised to see gold going
to a new high and going to $2,000," Davis said, adding this was
not BlackRock's own forecast for the price.
DUAL DOLLAR THREAT
The U.S. dollar has posed a dual threat to gold in the last
six months. Firstly, it has been a more compelling safe haven
for investors seeking an alternative to the euro and secondly,
its inverse relation to gold means its own fluctuations will
have more relevance for the bullion price than fluctuations in
investor risk appetite.
"We are at a point where Fed policy is becoming much less
bullish (for gold), but I don't think it's outright bearish,"
Michael Lewis, an analyst at Deutsche Bank said.
"It just removes what was a quite powerful tailwind for gold
but we still have a very low interest rate environment, even
though the liquidity injections are disappearing," he said,
adding that his bank's view remained bullish for gold,
particularly from the second half of this year."
Deutsche Bank, among other things, expects to see job
creation slow in the United States, which would drag on the
dollar and boost gold, especially if a pick up in inflation
drives real interest rates even lower.
Anne-Laure Tremblay, a precious metals strategist at BNP
Paribas, said with, or without QE, real rates would remain
negative in the United States and elsewhere this year and
Bernanke's lack of explicit signal for more money-printing would
not spell the end of gold's 11-year rally.
"It's not a game-changer. The absence of another round of QE
in the U.S. would definitely be a bit less positive for gold,
but it would not materially affect gold's upward trend," she
said.
"We assume that gold prices will peak when the Federal
Reserve and other central banks begin a monetary tightening
cycle."
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)