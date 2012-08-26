* Republican's gold standard return plan seen impractical
* Dollar to rise sharply in backing US money by gold
reserves
* Move could draw attention on fiscal policy, gold's status
NEW YORK, Aug 26 U.S. Republicans have all but
guaranteed the backing of the "gold vote" this November by
raising an idea that even the most bullish mainstream bullion
boosters believe is unrealistic - a return to the gold standard.
Gold prices would likely surge to $10,000 an ounce, the
greenback's credibility would vanish and global superpowers
would risk a new trade war if Republicans were to restore the
link between the U.S. dollar and gold that was severed 40 years
ago.
But that isn't stopping Republicans from considering the
idea, who will call for a commission to look at restoring a
fixed value for the dollar, according to a draft of the party
platform to be adopted at the Republican National Convention
that begins on Monday in Tampa, Florida.
Gold has returned to the political discourse recently with
the growing prominence of politicians like Ron Paul, the
congressman from Texas who has said that he decided to enter
politics on the day that President Richard Nixon shut the "gold
window" in 1971, and with the Tea Party, which helped Utah pass
a law last year to make gold legal tender.
But their support won't change the practical hurdles that
would face such a wrenching shift in the currency system, one
likely to have catastrophic effects on trade and growth.
To back the U.S. monetary based currently at around $2.56
trillion by the 262 million ounces of gold held by the United
States government means bullion prices would soar as high as
$10,000 an ounce, Capital Economics strategists said.
A sudden appreciation of the dollar's value would crush the
greenback's credibility as the world's reserve currency and
severely undermine the international trade balance.
"It is hard to conceive of the circumstances under which no
one would want to hold any dollars," they said.
The World Gold Council, a trade group funded by gold mining
companies to promote the many uses of bullion, including by
investors, deems such a move "unlikely," citing international
disagreement over the converting price and the fact that annual
growth in gold stock may not match the monetary base.
Even the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee (GATA), a group
dedicated to exposing what its founders say is a conspiracy by
Wall Street banks, the Federal Reserve and others to depress the
price of gold and silver, doesn't see it happening.
At best they're hoping that the RNC will provoke an audit of
U.S. holdings, proving GATA'S claim of a conspiracy.
"It really would be something for the Republican platform to
call for a truly independent audit of the Fed and U.S. gold
reserves," said GATA's chairman, Bill Murphy, a former Boston
Patriots wide receiver who worked as a commodity broker on Wall
Street before founding GATA in 1998.
CENBANKS STOCK UP
Despite widespread disbelief, a reintroduction of the gold
standard has gained more support in recent years amid an
intensifying debate over how to tackle U.S. debt levels and
spending, and increased global anxiety over the stability of
fiat currencies - a government-issued currency whose value is
based on the issuer's guarantee to pay the face amount on
demand.
"The idea is that it forces the U.S. to live within its
means," said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist of
broker-dealer Janney Montgomery Scott, which has around $54
billion in assets under management. "Think of it as a person
with a debit card rather than a credit card. The debit card
holder can only spend to what he or she has in the bank."
Governments abroad are also renewing their interest in
owning gold as part of their reserves due to economic
uncertainty. World central banks as a group became net buyers in
2010 after two decades of net sales. Official-sector purchase is
on track to rise to a record high this year, WGC said.
The world official sector currently held about 29,500
tonnes, or 17 percent of the world's above-ground stocks. This
compares to 19 percent held by investors and nearly half of the
stocks made into gold jewelry.
REAGAN REDUX
The Republican proposal is reminiscent of a Gold Commission
created by President Ronald Reagan in 1981, 10 years after
President Richard Nixon broke the link between gold and the
dollar during the 1971 oil crisis.
Reagan's commission ultimately supported the status quo,
saying "restoring the gold standard does not appear to be a
fruitful method for dealing with the continuing problem of
inflation."
In 1973, the U.S. government raised the official dollar
price of gold to $42.22 per ounce. A year later, Americans were
permitted to own gold other than just jewelry.
The U.S. Congressional Budget Office warned on Wednesday
that massive government spending cuts and tax hikes due next
year will cause even worse economic damage than previously
thought if Washington fails to come up with a solution.
REAL POLITICAL MOTIVE
Instead of planning for a gold standard return, the
Republicans are trying to placate supporters at next week's RNC
and to gain more firepower in the party's promoting responsible
U.S. fiscal and monetary policies in the upcoming federal
elections in November, analysts said.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggests
the U.S. central bank will adopt stimulus fairly soon unless
economic conditions improve dramatically. Some expect Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke could use his speech at the central bank's
gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of this month to
send a strong message to markets.
"Examining a return to the gold standard is one avenue to
show the public and markets a level of seriousness about the U.S
dollar, monetary policy and the budget deficit," said Jeffrey
Wright, managing director of Global Hunter Securities.