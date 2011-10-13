Oct 13 BNP Paribas cut its gold price forecasts for 2011 through 2013 and said a further correction is possible in the short term.

"We see the gold price peaking in 2013, as the market starts to anticipate monetary tightening in the United States, but do not expect a sharp fall thereafter," analyst Anne-Laure Tremblay said in a note.

The brokerage now expects gold prices to average $1,730 an ounce in the fourth quarter, down from its earlier forecast of $2,170 an ounce.

BNP also cut its 2012 price forecast to $1,950 per ounce from $2,080, while lowering its 2013 estimate to $2,125 an ounce from $2,200 an ounce. (Reporting by Antonita Devotta and Soma Das)