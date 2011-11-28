LONDON Nov 28 Gold rose to its highest in a week on Monday due to early gains in the euro linked to hopes that Europe will take bolder steps to resolve a crippling debt crisis, while a recovery in equities also prompted buying from some investors.

Spot gold rose more than 2 percent to hit $1,715.23 and was trading at $1,714.39 an ounce at 0834 GMT.

Gold hit a lifetime high of around $1,920 in September.

