BRIEF-FTS International announces intention to launch IPO
* FTS International Inc announces intention to launch initial public offering
LONDON Nov 30 Gold turned positive on Wednesday after China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its banks for the first time in nearly three years.
Spot gold cut earlier losses and rose 0.2 percent to $1,719.55 per ounce by 1117 GMT, from $1,714.29 late in New York on Tuesday. (Reporting by Susan Thomas; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* First Republic Bank - expects to use net proceeds from offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures down: Dow 29 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 9.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)