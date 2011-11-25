NOV 25 (IFR) - The storm clouds are building, aided by
market concerns over the linkage between sovereign and
financial sector risks. The dash for cash and de-risking is
dominating the market, but 1) the potential for more QE from
major central banks, and 2) reserve managers still interested
in diversifying from the dollar will likely see gold as an
increasingly more attractive investment. Gold is likely to
break through $2,000 next year to $2,215.
Feedback loops between sovereign and financial risk
While the sovereign debt crisis has been taking center stage, we must never forget that this is also a financial
crisis. The new high today on the iTraxx SenFin index (350bp),
as well as another low on the DJ Euro Stoxx bank index both
point to feedback loops between financial and sovereign risk.
The interplay between the two is at an even more critical
juncture, as we are now seeing with Dexia (DEXI.BR), where
burden sharing has become an issue given market focus on the
already stretched balance sheets of sovereigns. We know banks
are in need of recapitalization, and now that the debt crisis
has engulfed the core countries, the needs are beyond those in
the most recent European Banking Authority stress tests.
We are now moving much faster to a scenario where 1) exits
and restructuring will have to be included as we likely move to
a smaller and stable Eurozone, and 2) a severing of the
financial and sovereign link has to occur with equity and bond
holders having to take on board more burden sharing. The
alternative is that the ECB steps in and is willing to support
both the sovereign and financial risk that the market is
currently in the process of purging from its own balance
sheets.
Dash for cash making the unpalatable more palatable
Liquidity and safety demand remain high, and once again the
USD and Treasuries are proving to be an ultimate safe-haven as
the world runs away from risk. The 'dash for trash' theme,
which played out following the low in Q1-2009, is now being
replaced by the 'dash for cash'. Risk positions are being
slashed across the board as investors fear that policy makers
do not have the available tools or political incentive to put a
floor on a wholesale deleveraging by markets.
It took a real sharp economic and financial contraction in
2008/2009 in order to align political incentives and force a
co-operative solution via the G20/IMF. It seems markets are
moving in the direction of repeating 2008, and the hope is that
this will be enough to make currently unpalatable options that
much more palatable. With fiscal policy in a straightjacket it
will be up to monetary policy to do a lot more of the heavy
lifting, with the end result being that we will see more QE
from major central banks, and Asia/EM more willing to entertain
fiscal/monetary easing beyond the easing we have already seen
in selective countries.
Investment Implications
While we are running from risk, we must not forget that the
sun will eventually shine. Given that the Eurozone troubles
have created a headache for reserve managers and a less
liquid/homogeneous bond market to play with, it remains
attractive to leg into gold and other precious metals. The
added support for gold is that pressure for more QE from
central banks will create the usual concerns over fiat
currencies.
(Divyang Shah is an IFR strategist in London)
(Divyang.shah@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging:
divyang.shah.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))