NOV 25 (IFR) - The storm clouds are building, aided by market concerns over the linkage between sovereign and financial sector risks. The dash for cash and de-risking is dominating the market, but 1) the potential for more QE from major central banks, and 2) reserve managers still interested in diversifying from the dollar will likely see gold as an increasingly more attractive investment. Gold is likely to break through $2,000 next year to $2,215.

Feedback loops between sovereign and financial risk

While the sovereign debt crisis has been taking center stage, we must never forget that this is also a financial crisis. The new high today on the iTraxx SenFin index (350bp), as well as another low on the DJ Euro Stoxx bank index both point to feedback loops between financial and sovereign risk.

The interplay between the two is at an even more critical juncture, as we are now seeing with Dexia (DEXI.BR), where burden sharing has become an issue given market focus on the already stretched balance sheets of sovereigns. We know banks are in need of recapitalization, and now that the debt crisis has engulfed the core countries, the needs are beyond those in the most recent European Banking Authority stress tests.

We are now moving much faster to a scenario where 1) exits and restructuring will have to be included as we likely move to a smaller and stable Eurozone, and 2) a severing of the financial and sovereign link has to occur with equity and bond holders having to take on board more burden sharing. The alternative is that the ECB steps in and is willing to support both the sovereign and financial risk that the market is currently in the process of purging from its own balance sheets.

Dash for cash making the unpalatable more palatable

Liquidity and safety demand remain high, and once again the USD and Treasuries are proving to be an ultimate safe-haven as the world runs away from risk. The 'dash for trash' theme, which played out following the low in Q1-2009, is now being replaced by the 'dash for cash'. Risk positions are being slashed across the board as investors fear that policy makers do not have the available tools or political incentive to put a floor on a wholesale deleveraging by markets.

It took a real sharp economic and financial contraction in 2008/2009 in order to align political incentives and force a co-operative solution via the G20/IMF. It seems markets are moving in the direction of repeating 2008, and the hope is that this will be enough to make currently unpalatable options that much more palatable. With fiscal policy in a straightjacket it will be up to monetary policy to do a lot more of the heavy lifting, with the end result being that we will see more QE from major central banks, and Asia/EM more willing to entertain fiscal/monetary easing beyond the easing we have already seen in selective countries.

Investment Implications

While we are running from risk, we must not forget that the sun will eventually shine. Given that the Eurozone troubles have created a headache for reserve managers and a less liquid/homogeneous bond market to play with, it remains attractive to leg into gold and other precious metals. The added support for gold is that pressure for more QE from central banks will create the usual concerns over fiat currencies.

(Divyang Shah is an IFR strategist in London)

