* Gold production to fall from a record 254 tonnes in 2013
* Decline to be caused mainly by Polyus Gold project delay
MOSCOW Feb 11 Russian gold production is likely
to fall by 5 percent this year from a record level of 254 tonnes
in 2013 due to a fall in prices, Sergei Kashuba, head of the
Russian Gold Industrialists' Union, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Gold producers were hit by a 28 percent price drop
last year - gold's biggest annual loss in 32 years - prompting
miners to delay project development.
"Production will be about 5 percent lower this year,"
Kashuba said. "Postponed projects are unlikely to allow us to
get more."
A delay at the project run by Polyus Gold - Natalka
in Russia's Magadan region - will be one of the biggest factors
contributing to lower output, he added.
Polyus, Russia's largest gold producer, recently announced a
delay to the start of Natalka by a year until summer 2015.
Natalka is a challenging and costly project to develop one of
the world's largest untapped deposits.
Two other Russian gold miners - Petropavlovsk and
Nord Gold - plan to cut output in 2014, while their
rival Polymetal plans to keep 2014 production flat,
they have previously said.
Russian gold production rose by 12.6 percent year on year in
2013, beating its own forecast, the Union said on Tuesday.
Total gold production was 254 tonnes (8.17 million troy
ounces) in January-December, including output from mines, gold
as a by-product of other metals and refined from scrap. Mined
output rose 8.2 percent year-on-year to 214 tonnes.
The organisation had expected Russia's 2013 gold production
to reach 240 tonnes.