(Recasts to include milestones; adds table, background) NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. Mint sales of American Eagle bullion coins are off to a strong start this year as spot prices remain near six-year lows, with year-over-year gold sales up by more than 50 percent in January, data showed on Friday. Sales of silver coins, which have been on weekly allocations since mid-2015 due to strong demand, were also higher. The U.S. Mint sold 124,000 ounces of American Eagle gold bullion coins in January, up 53 percent from a year ago, as spot prices rose but remained within sight of the near-six-year low reached in December. Gold prices are up around 5 percent from the $1,045.85 per ounce reached in December, the lowest for the spot contract in nearly six years. Sales of American Eagle silver coins jumped to 5.95 million ounces, up 7.7 percent from January 2015, data showed. The strong sales came after the mint sold a record amount of silver coins in 2015 as low bullion prices fell to $13.60 per ounce in December, the lowest since August 2009, and attracting investors. The unexpected surge in demand in mid-2015 cause the U.S. Mint to temporarily run out of American Eagle silver coins in July and forced mints around the world to ration sales. (in ounces) Gold Silver 2016 2015 2016 2015 January 124,000 81,000 5,954,500 5,530,000 (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Sandra Maler)