* Biggest gold ETF currently down 413,000 oz on year
* Overall growth fuelled by European, smaller US products
* High and volatile gold prices dent safe-haven status
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Dec 22 The inflows into
gold-backed exchange-traded funds that helped drive bullion
demand sharply higher during the financial crisis have more than
halved this year, according to Reuters data, and are unlikely to
recover in 2012 as appetite grows for other assets.
Sales of products such as physical bars and coins are likely
to firmly underpin gold demand, but while heavy ETF selling is
unlikely while physical gold is still seen as a good store of
wealth, analysts say fresh buying is likely to be sluggish.
Reuters data showed inflows of 4.34 million ounces into the
eight products it monitors this year to Dec. 21, well short of
the 9.9 million ounces recorded in the previous full year.
"Investor interest seems to be maturing, so you're not
seeing such strong flows into the physically backed ETF. We're
seeing more interest materialising now into, say, allocated
bars," said Barclays Capital analyst Suki Cooper.
ETFs issue securities backed with physical metal, giving
investors exposure to the underlying asset price without having
to buy, store and insure it. They proved a popular way to invest
in gold after the credit crisis lifted interest in physical
metal as a haven from risk.
This year, inflows have been directed more to smaller
products, chiefly in Europe, whose holdings have grown. The
largest U.S.-based SPDR fund in on track for a net annual
outflow, currently 413,000 ounces.
Holdings of Swiss & Global Asset Management's JB Physical
Gold Fund have risen 661,000 ounces; Zurich Kantonalbank's ZKB
Physical Gold fund is up 1.1 million ounces; and ETF
Securities' ETFS Physical Gold is up 192,000 ounces.
"It's interesting that we've seen this divergence in flows,"
says Cooper. "Whereas in the past, they've been driven by
interest in the United States, this year the strong flows have
materialised in Europe, which isn't that surprising given
everything going on (with the euro zone debt crisis)."
A smaller U.S.-based product, the iShares Gold Trust,
has seen a 1.8 million ounce increase in its holdings this year.
Gold is having to compete for attention with other assets,
which after years of volatility are looking more attractive.
Asset managers at the Reuters 2012 Investment Outlook Summit
earlier this month predicted a stock market recovery next year,
saying this year's euro zone crisis had put equity valuations in
compelling territory.
"In 2012 one of the headwinds for the ETFs will be rotation
back into gold equities and other asset classes if they look
attractive," said RBS Global Banking & Markets analyst Nick
Moore.
"Gold is money and money is cash, so owning the ETF allowed
people a way of being in quasi-cash. The default option was
gold, but now value has been exposed in many other asset
classes."
HAVEN APPEAL HURT
At the same time, gold's volatility this year, which has
seen it trade in an unprecedented $500 range, has hurt its
safe-haven appeal. A UBS official said in a letter this month
that gold no longer offered a haven from the euro zone debt
crisis.
"Gold prices have been moving so violently that its
safe-haven, store-of-wealth status has been dented somewhat,"
said VM Group analyst Carl Firman. "I think you have seen some
of the more nervous investors in the ETFs pull out because of
that."
But while inflows have slackened, ETFs have not seen the
significant liquidation that, at the time of their launch, some
analysts had feared could threaten market stability.
The SPDR fund, launched in 2004, is one of the world's
largest bullion holders, with more gold in its vaults than the
central banks of Switzerland, Russia and Japan.
Analysts say speculative investors who bought ETFs in
anticipation of higher metal prices are now already likely to
have sold them. Their overall 'stickiness', even when prices
were falling, suggests most bought for portfolio diversification
and as a long-term store of value rather than profit.
"Liquidation from ETFs does not necessarily reflect a
broad-based change of sentiment towards gold," said Anne-Laure
Tremblay, an analyst from BNP Paribas. Rather, sellers were
being forced to sell metal to cover losses elsewhere, she said.
Despite annualised outflows, interest in the SPDR recovered
in the fourth quarter. The 48-tonne rise in its holdings in that
period came despite gold prices putting in their worst quarterly
performance in more than three years.
(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by Jane Baird)