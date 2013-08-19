LONDON Aug 19 Britain's gold exports to
Switzerland surged in the first half of this year, Australian
bank Macquarie said on Monday, suggesting bullion being sold out
of exchange-traded funds may be heading for Swiss refineries
before being sold on in Asia.
The UK exported 240 tonnes of gold to Switzerland in May
alone, while its exports over the first half of this year
totalled 797 tonnes, Macquarie said in a note.
In contrast, Britain exported just 92 tonnes of bullion to
Switzerland in the whole of last year, it said.
"The UK does not have gold mines, so where has it all come
from? The obvious source is the gold exchange-traded funds
(ETFs), most of which hold their gold holdings in London vaults,
and which saw huge outflows in 1H 2013," Macquarie said.
"And why is it going to Switzerland? Two explanations make
sense. One would be that investors have decided to switch their
gold investments from ETFs to allocated deposit accounts, which
are often held in Switzerland."
It added: "But a bigger factor, we think, is that the gold
bars from ETFs have gone to Switzerland, where most of the
worlds gold refining capacity is, to be remelted into different
size bars and coins and then sold on end consumers,
predominantly in Asia, specifically China and India."
Gold ETFs - popular investment vehicles which issue
securities backed by physical gold - posted their biggest
outflows of metal on record in the second quarter. Data from the
World Gold Council showed outflows of 402.2 tonnes of bullion
between April and June.
Holdings of the largest gold ETF, New York's SPDR Gold
Shares, are held in allocated 400-ounce bars in the
London vaults of HSBC, according to the fund's website.