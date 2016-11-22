NEW YORK Nov 22 Donald Trump's U.S.
presidential victory has spurred safe-haven buying of physical
gold in Europe, but traditional bullion holders in the United
States are standing pat. After all, many of them are optimistic
after voting for Trump.
The contrast in reactions to Trump's surprise victory shows
a wide difference in how investors in the two markets evaluate
risk. For many outside the United States, Trump's pledge to
rewrite the play book on trade and international relations
prompted defensive gold buying. U.S. investors were more likely
to be dumping gold in favor of stocks and bonds.
U.S. precious metals investors "view a Trump victory as a
good thing and, therefore, there's not a tremendous amount of
panic," said Tarek Saab, chief operating officer and co-founder
of Texas Precious Metals. Saab was a finalist in Trump's reality
TV show "The Apprentice" in 2006, and has golfed and dined with
him.
"Since the majority of our client base were Trump supporters
... that's the reason we've seen a bit of slowness in the
industry."
Texas Precious Metals' sales have tapered off around 20
percent in November from pre-election sales in October, the
highest selling month of 2016 so far, Saab said.
Gold is a traditional safe haven commodity that people buy
in times of uncertainty, what some call a "fear trade."
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust, which trades on NYSE Arca in the
United States as well as other exchanges, have slid 4.8 percent
since rising the day after the election. That was the biggest
eight-day drop since April 2013.
Spot gold prices soared nearly 5 percent above $1,337
an ounce after the election, but have swooned since then to a
5-1/2-month low near $1,200.
"I feel as though Trump is generally positive for the
economy and I am hopeful that a Trump presidency will help
reignite our sluggish economics," said Saab.
November gold sales at Dillon Gage, a large bullion dealer
in Dallas, Texas, are also down slightly from October so far.
They are, however, up from a year ago after seeing a 50 percent
spike during the election week then falling around 20 percent
the week that followed, according to the company.
"I think during the Obama years, there was a lot of angst in
the country and that leads people to buy gold," said Stephen
Miller, chief executive of Dillon Gage.
Trump's victory lessened what Miller called the "angst
factor" among U.S. gold holders.
Dealers who sell gold coins and bars in Europe, however,
have been busy.
"Users have now added well over half a tonne since
end-October (652 kg). That already makes November the strongest
month for net inflows since December 2012 (702 kg) with almost
10 days still to go," said Adrian Ash, head of research for
BullionVault in London, referring to the online gold trading
platform's clients.
"New U.S. interest has quieted since before the election.
November's first-time U.S. buyers (are) now up 35 percent above
12-month average (daily basis), just behind the Eurozone (up 39
percent) and U.K. (up 56 percent)."
In the United States, investors took a risk-on approach,
lifting Wall Street's three main stock indexes to record highs
and the U.S. dollar to a 13-1/2-year peak on expectations
that markets would benefit from Trump's policies.
"What a Trump victory implies for Europe, combined with the
Brexit vote, means established politics-as-usual may not win at
the end of the day," said Joe Foster, portfolio manager and
strategist of VanEck International Investors Gold Fund in New
York.
"A lot of the people who invest in gold and silver are
probably Trump supporters. They tend to be people that live in
the heartland; be it more conservative, traditional-type people
who use gold and silver more as a store of wealth."
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London; Editing by David
Gregorio; Editing by Simon Webb and David Gregorio)