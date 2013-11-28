LONDON Nov 28 Russian bank VTB said on Thursday it had begun to export gold and silver bullion to India to expand its business in the Asia-Pacific region.

The first deliveries, to New Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Agra, were made in batches over the past few weeks, the bank said.

Indian imports are under heavy pressure after New Delhi raised duties on the metal earlier this year to help reduce a fast-widening current account deficit.

India has historically been the world's biggest consumer of gold, but it is expected to be surpassed by China this year because of the import curbs.

VTB said it was looking at entering other emerging precious metals markets in Asia to take advantage of the move in physical gold flows towards price-sensitive Asian countries this year.

Spot gold has lost 25 percent of its value in 2013 as an improving U.S. economy fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing programme could be set to end.

The price drop alarmed investors in Western countries, triggering a sharp liquidation of speculative and exchange-traded fund positions, but prompted strong physical demand from India, China and elsewhere in Asia. (Reporting By Clara Denina; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)