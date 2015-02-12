* India's 2014 consumption leads China by 29 tonnes
* India jewellery demand at record, China slumps 33 pct
By Meenakshi Sharma and A. Ananthalakshmi
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, Feb 12 India is likely to
remain the world's biggest gold consumer this year after
regaining the top spot from China in 2014, driven by robust
jewellery demand, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday.
Indian consumer demand for gold jewellery and investment
totalled 842.7 tonnes last year, compared with 813.6 tonnes by
China, according to WGC data.
Demand dipped in both countries in 2014 from record levels a
year earlier, but Indian demand slid only 14 percent, compared
with a much steeper 38 percent fall in China. The two countries
accounted for over half of global demand.
Global gold demand also hit a five-year low last year as
buying of jewellery, coins and bars failed to keep pace with
2013's elevated levels, the WGC said on Thursday.
The industry group forecast gold demand in both India and
China to rise to 900-1,000 tonnes in 2015, but said India was
likely to retain its edge.
"We are maintaining the same level of demand for both the
countries but Indian demand could rise marginally (higher) than
China in 2015 as sentiment is ahead in India," said Somasundaram
PR, managing director of WGC's India operations.
"Jewellery demand is the major driving factor in India and
would continue to drive the market in 2015 as well," he said.
India's gold jewellery demand rose 8 percent to an all-time
high of 662 tonnes in 2014 on strong purchases for weddings and
festivals. The robust demand comes despite tighter gold import
rules, some of which were removed only in the latter part of
2014.
In contrast, Chinese jewellery demand slumped 33 percent
from 2013, when a sharp slide in gold prices triggered massive
purchases.
Chinese appetite for gold has dropped after the 2013 buying
frenzy due to a weak price outlook, with the WGC saying last
year that this lower demand was the "new normal."
China's jewellery and investment demand has also taken a hit
from the country's anti-corruption drive, which has curbed some
gift-giving practices during festivals.
The WGC said China was the single biggest contributor to a
decline in global investment demand for gold bars and coins due
to the corruption crackdown and weak price outlook. Investment
demand in China halved in 2014 from a year earlier.
"We can't expect double-digit growth (in China) every year
but we are looking at sustainable growth which is a reflection
of people's consumption power and appetite for investment," said
Albert Cheng, managing director of WGC's far east region.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)