Uber tells judge it will seek to have Waymo case go to arbitration
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 A lawyer for Uber told a federal judge on Thursday he intended to file a petition to compel arbitration in the Waymo trade secrets case within two weeks.
Oct 21 Goldbach Group AG
* Says switches its accounting practice from IFRS to Swiss GAAP FER
* Says providing that authorisation for change is granted by SIX Swiss Exchange, Goldbach shares to be traded in Domestic Standard rather than Main Standard from Dec. 2014
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.
* Signing of a reseller agreement with marketing web agency Images & Mots