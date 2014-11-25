BRIEF-Primi sui Motori issues shares for EUR 2.0 mln
* Issues 1,158,708 new shares for total 2.0 million euros ($2.15 million) as tranche of capital increase
Nov 25Goldbach Group AG :
* Said on Monday appointed Raoul Gerber to the Management Team
* Said Gerber would officially assume his post as Chief Commercial Officer on the Executive Committee of Goldbach Group AG as of Jan. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Issues 1,158,708 new shares for total 2.0 million euros ($2.15 million) as tranche of capital increase
* FY 2016 revenue 100.3 million zlotys ($25.16 million) versus 116.5 million zlotys year ago
* Questions raised over doing so many jobs (Adds background)