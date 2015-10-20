BUENOS AIRES Oct 20 Workers who briefly halted
operations earlier this month at Goldcorp Inc's Cerro
Negro mine in Argentina over working conditions have accepted a
timetable for the miner to address their grievances, a union
official said on Tuesday.
The workers downed tools for five days from Sept. 30 and
only resumed normal operations after the labor secretariat
ordered a mandatory 15-day conciliation period which ended on
Tuesday.
The labor secretariat in Santa Cruz province set out 73
separate measures that Goldcorp had to undertake, said Javier
Castro, secretary general for the Santa Cruz branch of the
Asociacion Obrera Minera Argentina.
Castro said the measures ranged from replacing missing fire
extinguishers to "structural improvements." The union had
previously complained the mine lacked adequate emergency exits.
"We will wait for them to complete these steps and won't be
taking any further action. We will respect the timetable set out
by the ministry," Castro said.
Goldcorp did not respond to a request for comment and
details of the agreed timetable were not immediately available.
Cerro Negro is expected to produce between 425,000 and
475,000 ounces of gold this year, making it one of Goldcorp's
biggest mines. Goldcorp is the world's biggest gold miner
company by market value.
