BRIEF-BASF inorganic specialties divestiture creates new business named Callery
Jan 13 Goldcorp Inc : * CEO says views osisko's malartic asset as a "low-risk" mine * CEO sees potential cost synergies from acquisition of Osisko * CEO says offer for Osisko to officially commence on Tuesday, after takeover
circular filed with regulators * CEO says malartic would potentially be one of goldcorp's biggest free cash
flow generators, if acquisition succeeds * CEO says with malartic asset already in production, it makes it an ideal
acquisition * CEO says company has not had any conversations with Osisko equity, debt
holders ahead of going public with its offer * CEO says its discussions with Osisko management stopped late last year * Says strongly committed to retaining the company's current credit rating * CEO says focused on this acquisition for now, not looking at doing other
deals at this point
* Dutch election, U.S. rate decision in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
March 14 U.S. electronics payments company Euronet Worldwide Inc on Tuesday offered to buy money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc for more than $1 billion, trumping a bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.