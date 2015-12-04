TORONTO Dec 4 Goldcorp Inc, the world's most valuable gold miner, said on Friday that Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes will retire after the company's annual meeting in April 2016, with current HudBay Minerals Inc Chief Executive David Garofalo to succeed him.

Jeannes, who has led Goldcorp since 2007, was also with its predecessor company, Glamis Gold Ltd, for nearly 17 years. (Reporting by Susan Taylor, editing by G Crosse)