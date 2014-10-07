Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
SANTIAGO Oct 7 Chile's Supreme Court has halted the development of the El Morro gold and copper mine owned by Canada's Goldcorp, overturning an appeals court ruling at the behest of local indigenous groups who oppose the mine.
The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that an environmental permit awarded last year should be halted until indigenous groups had been consulted on the project.
Last April, a local appeals court dismissed an appeal lodged by the Diaguita community, who claimed that they had not been properly consulted over the mine.
El Morro is 70 percent owned by Goldcorp and 30 percent by New Gold.
(Reporting by Eric Lopez, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuQ8mj) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mBREyO) Further company coverage: