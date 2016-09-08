By John Tilak and Frank Jack Daniel
TORONTO/MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 Goldcorp Inc
has hired Bank of Nova Scotia to lead the sale process
for Los Filos, its gold and silver mine in Mexico, according to
two sources familiar with the situation, after putting the asset
on the block earlier in the summer.
David Garofalo, chief executive of the Vancouver-based gold
miner, said in late July that Goldcorp was looking at offloading
the mine, as well as weighing options for its Alumbrera mine in
Argentina and the Marlin mine in Guatemala.
An open pit and underground mine in southern Mexico, Los
Filos has proven and probable gold reserves of 1.46 million
ounces and 10.55 million ounces of silver.
Its net asset value was estimated at $617 million in an
August RBC Capital Markets report. The mine is now operating
under a revised, shorter mine life plan that targets higher
grades of gold.
Goldcorp could either make a cash sale to a large player or
target a junior or intermediate miner with an arrangement that
includes shares of the acquirer, said the sources, who declined
to be named as the matter is not public yet.
Canadian gold miner Torex Gold Resources Inc is
seen as a logical buyer because it has a mine about 41
kilometers (25 miles) from Los Filos, the sources said.
Several other Canadian and global players with mines in
Mexico could also take a look, the sources added.
With Torex ramping up its own Guerrero mine, it's unclear
how keen the company is to double down in the region, which has
had social and crime issues and the occasional shutdown.
"As neighbors with potential synergies, it is almost
incumbent upon us to look. We will do so to find out if we
should be interested," Torex CEO Fred Stanford said.
Goldcorp declined comment, and Scotiabank did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Other Canadian gold miners with a presence in Mexico include
Yamana Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines, New Gold
, Argonaut Gold Inc, Alamos Gold Inc,
Timmins Gold Corp, McEwen Mining and Primero
Mining Corp.
Considered by Goldcorp as a non-core asset, Los Filos is a
"smaller scale" mine that lacks economies of scale, Garofalo
told Reuters in the July interview.
Los Filos gold production is estimated at 328,000 ounces
this year and 404,000 ounces in 2017. It is expected to slip to
166,000 ounces in 2020, its final year of operation, RBC
analysts have forecast.
(With additional reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz)