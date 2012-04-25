* Q1 Adjusted share $0.50 vs Wall St view of $0.54
* CEO says co can work around the issues faced at Red Lake
* Co to stand by its full-yr output, cost guidance for now
* Shares fall in trading after the bell
(Adds CEO comments, details on results; In U.S. dollars)
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, April 25 Canadian miner Goldcorp Inc
reported a slim increase in its operating profit on
Wednesday, as its most prolific mine was hit by operational
problems that reduced output and offset most of the gains from a
surge in bullion prices.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp said adverse ground conditions at
the Red Lake mine in northern Ontario delayed the development of
certain areas in the mine's high-grade zone. That, together with
lower grades in certain other areas of the mine, led to a slow
start to 2012.
The issues led to an 18 percent drop in Goldcorp's quarterly
gold output and threw the miner's full-year production forecast
into question. Its shares were down more than 3.7 percent in
after-hours trading on Wednesday.
"We were clearly a bit disappointed with the production
performance, I feel like we left an opportunity on the table,"
said Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes. "Overall I was happy that we
saw increased earnings, increased revenues and increased cash
flows quarter-on-quarter, but it could have been better."
Jeannes said output has begun to pick-up at Red Lake, but
the company is now conducting a review to see whether it can
make up the first-quarter shortfall over the rest of the year.
"We can certainly work around the issues. We don't have a
concern about the long term future of Red Lake, but whether we
can make up those ounces this year will be determined."
Canada's No. 2 gold miner said that for now it is sticking
by its 2012 gold production forecast of 2.6 million ounces at
total cash costs of $250 to $275 per ounce of gold on a
by-product basis.
The company said it is analyzing whether the first-quarter
setback at Red Lake will impact its overall 2012 production and
cash costs.
Shares of Goldcorp fell $1.55 to $39.50 in trading after the
closing bell on Wednesday in the United States.
QUARTERLY RESULTS
Excluding an impairment charge related to certain equity
investments and other one-time items, first-quarter earnings
rose to $404 million, or 50 cents a share, from a year-earlier
profit of $392 million, or 49 cents.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 54 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net earnings dropped to $479 million, or 51 cents a share,
from $651 million, or 81 cents, a year earlier.
The company sold 545,700 ounces of gold in the quarter on
production of 524,700 ounces. That compared with sales of
627,300 ounces on production of 637,600 ounces in the same
period last year.
Gold output at Red Lake fell to 114,200 ounces from 186,100
ounces. The output decline also hurt average production costs at
the site, which rose to $523 an ounce from $322 an ounce, on a
by-product basis.
On that basis, Goldcorp's overall production costs in the
quarter spiked to $251 an ounce from $188 an ounce.
Quarterly revenues rose to $1.35 billion from $1.22 billion,
on the back of a 22 percent increase in the average realized
gold price.
Jeannes said Goldcorp's project development work is running
on schedule, and the Pueblo Viejo project in the Dominican
Republic is expected to begin initial production in mid 2012.
The project is being developed in partnership with the world's
top gold miner, Barrick Gold.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway and Carol
Bishopric)