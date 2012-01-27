MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan
Feb 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Jan 27 Goldcorp Inc, Canada's No. 2 gold miner, said Guatemala raised the royalty on precious metals by 3 percent, in addition to the royalty mandated by the Central American country's mining law.
In June 2010, Goldcorp had suspended operations at its Marlin mine in Guatemala for over a year, following the government's allegation that the facility was contaminating water supplies. Late last year the government allowed operations at the mine to resume under a new law.
Goldcorp said royalty on precious metals will increase to 4 percent from 1 percent of gross revenue.
The company will also pay an additional 1 percent voluntary royalty to mostly help the development of local municipal bodies.
Goldcorp paid about $86 million in taxes and royalties in Guatemala in 2011.
The Marlin mine currently employs 2,241 people, 97 percent of whom are citizens of the country, Goldcorp said in a statement. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Goldman Sachs executive Toby Watson who was involved in bank's dealings during 1mbd has left the firm- WSJ, citing sources Source: http://on.wsj.com/2mftaPf
BRASILIA, Feb 24 Murilo Ferreira, chief executive of Vale SA, said on Friday he did not know who will succeed him when he steps down from the helm of the Brazilian miner in May.