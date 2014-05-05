(Adds production forecasts, background on Los Filos)
May 5 Goldcorp Inc has resumed
operations at its Los Filos mine in Mexico after reaching a new
five-year occupancy agreement with local landowners, the company
said on Monday.
The Vancouver-based miner suspended operations at Los Filos
after its previous agreement, with an organization of landowners
known as an ejido, expired on March 31.
Goldcorp said gold production at Los Filos would likely come
in at the low end of its 2014 forecast of between 330,000 and
345,000 ounces. The company expects to produce between 2.95
million and 3.10 million ounces of gold this year.
Goldcorp said last week that it was making progress in talks
with the ejido. Some 2,600 people from surrounding communities
work at Los Filos.
