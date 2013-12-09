TORONTO Dec 9 Goldcorp Inc said on
Monday a group challenging its use of lands around its
Peñasquito mine in Mexico is threatening to sue the company in
Canada.
The company and a local landowners group, the Cerro Gordo
Ejido, have been locked in a tussle for months. Goldcorp, in
June, won a temporary suspension of an agrarian court ruling
that nullified Goldcorp's lease of the lands and ordered that
the land be returned to the Cerro Gordo Ejido.
Since then, Goldcorp and the Cerro Gordo Ejido have been in
talks with a view to reaching a settlement.
However, Vancouver-based Goldcorp said on Monday it had
received a notice from a Canadian law firm purporting to
represent the Cerro Gordo Ejido group, threatening litigation
against Goldcorp in Canada concerning the same lands.
Goldcorp said it has assessed the underlying allegations of
the proposed litigation and believes the claims are baseless. It
said it will vigorously defend any claim if one is filed.
The Cerro Gordo Ejido group was not immediately reachable
for comment.