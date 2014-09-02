BRIEF-SelectCore says served with statements of claim
* In view of SelectCore's management, allegations made in claims are without merit and action will be defended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 Goldcorp Inc has suspended mining at its El Sauzal mine in Mexico as a safety precaution after instability in the pit wall, the Canadian-based gold mining company said on Tuesday.
The mine, which is in its final year of active mine life, is experiencing movement in the highwall slope of the Trini pit, Goldcorp said.
A geotechnical team is assessing the impact of the movement on the mine, which had been expected to produce around 105,000 ounces of gold this year. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, editing by G Crosse)
* In view of SelectCore's management, allegations made in claims are without merit and action will be defended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Steel dynamics provides first quarter 2017 guidance and announces first quarter 2017 cash dividend increase