MEXICO CITY, March 6 Four workers at a Mexico
mine owned by Goldcorp Inc. have gone missing and were possibly
kidnapped, the state attorney general's office said in a
statement on Friday.
Goldcorp, the world's biggest gold producer by market
value, owns the Los Filos mine in the violent southern Mexican
state of Guerrero.
The workers seemed to have been taken on their way home at
the end of the day, the attorney general's office said. It is
appealing for information to help find them
Guerrero state has the highest homicide rate in the country
and was where, in September, 43 student teachers were abducted
by corrupt police and apparently massacred by drug gang members.
Goldcorp did not immediately return a request for comment.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Robert Birsel)