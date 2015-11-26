BRIEF-Selectcore announces private placement financing and granting of options
* Selectcore announces private placement financing and granting of options
TORONTO Nov 26 Goldcorp Inc, the world's most valuable gold miner, said on Thursday operations at its Musselwhite mine in northern Ontario were suspended after a scoop operator working underground was killed.
An unexpected fall of rock accident occurred early on Wednesday morning, the Vancouver-based company said, completely covering the scoop with material and leading to a fatal injury.
Operations will remain suspended until authorities complete their investigation, Goldcorp said. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler)
HAMBURG, April 4 Airbus has developed a new, slimmer staircase for its A380 super jumbo to allow for more seats in its latest effort to improve sales of the world's largest airliner.