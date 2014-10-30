Oct 30 Goldcorp Inc, the world's biggest
gold producer by market value, said on Thursday it expected very
strong fourth-quarter production after weaker-than-expected
third-quarter output.
"The production is delayed rather than lost. So, as has been
the case for us in prior years, because we are growing
production, we expect a very strong fourth-quarter finish,"
Goldcorp Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said on a conference call
to discuss the company's results.
The Vancouver-based company has also suspended all
development work at its El Morro gold project in Chile following
a court ruling this month, Goldcorp's vice-president of capital
management Russell Ball said.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by James
Dalgleish)