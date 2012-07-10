UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
July 10 Goldcorp Inc revised its 2012 gold production outlook lower on Tuesday due to operational problems at its Red Lake mine in Ontario and its Penasquito mine in Mexico.
The gold miner said it now expects to produce between 2.35 million and 2.45 million ounces in 2012, down from a previous estimate of 2.6 million ounces. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source