July 10 Goldcorp Inc revised its 2012 gold production outlook lower on Tuesday due to operational problems at its Red Lake mine in Ontario and its Penasquito mine in Mexico.

The gold miner said it now expects to produce between 2.35 million and 2.45 million ounces in 2012, down from a previous estimate of 2.6 million ounces. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)