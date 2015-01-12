(Recasts with Cerro Negro impairment charge, sale of Wharf
mine, background)
Jan 12 Goldcorp Inc will take an
impairment charge of up to $2.7 billion on its new Cerro Negro
mine in Argentina in the fourth quarter, the world's biggest
gold miner by value said on Monday as it also announced that
2014 output was below its own forecast.
For 2015, Vancouver-based Goldcorp forecast higher
production and lower costs. It also announced the sale of its
small Wharf gold mine in South Dakota to Coeur Mining Inc
for $105 million in cash.
Goldcorp said restrictions on importing goods and services
into Argentina and converting Argentine pesos into U.S. dollars,
as well as high inflation in the country, will result in it
reducing the value of Cerro Negro by between $2.3 billion and
$2.7 billion after tax.
Cerro Negro is one of Goldcorp's two new mines and produced
its first gold in July 2014. Goldcorp is
expected to release its fourth quarter and full-year results on
Feb. 19.
In a statement Goldcorp said the company produced 886,000
ounces of gold in the fourth quarter, bringing full-year output
to a record 2.871 million ounces. That was below Goldcorp's own
forecast of between 2.95 million and 3.10 million ounces.
Analysts have for some time warned that it could be a
stretch for Goldcorp to meet its output forecast due to problems
at some of its Mexican mines.
Goldcorp also forecast that its 2015 gold production would
increase by approximately 20 percent to between 3.3 million and
3.6 million ounces of gold. The company said it expects
relatively low first quarter production due to lower grades at
its Penasquito mine in Mexico but that should improve later in
the year.
Goldcorp forecast 2015 all-in sustaining costs at between
$875 and $950 an ounce. That was well down on all-in sustaining
costs of $1,045 in the fourth quarter, and $950 an ounce for
2014.
The company forecast capital spending decreasing by about 40
percent in 2015 to between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion as its
mine-building program slows down.
