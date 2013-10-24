Oct 24 Goldcorp Inc reported a big drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the price of gold declined.

Net earnings fell to $5 million, or 1 cent a share, from $498 million, or 61 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of a new license agreement with the government of the Dominican Republic and other unusual items, earnings fell to $190 million, or 23 cents a share, from $441 million, or 54 cents a share. A year earlier. Revenue fell to $929 million, from $1.28 billion.