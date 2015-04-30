* Adjusted EPS $0.01, misses $0.10 expectation
* Adjusted earnings hurt by higher costs, lower prices
* Shares decline nearly 6 percent on TSX
* Goldcorp maintains 2015 production, spending forecast
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, April 30 Goldcorp Inc, the
world's biggest gold producer by market value, reported weaker
earnings on Thursday that fell well short of analyst
expectations, as lower prices along with higher taxes and costs
more than offset increased production from its mines.
Goldcorp shares fell 5.8 percent in Toronto after the
results were announced, amid deep market declines for gold
miners as the price of bullion dropped 2 percent on revived
expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike.
"We expected the stock would be weaker on this, but ... it's
a $25 down day in gold, so the sell off has to be presented in
that context," said Phil Russo, analyst at Raymond James, of the
lower-than-expected profit.
Vancouver-based Goldcorp, which maintained its 2015 outlook,
said first-quarter adjusted profit fell to $12 million, or 1
cent a share, from $209 million, or 26 cents a share.
Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 10 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On a net basis, Goldcorp lost $87 million, or 11 cents per
share, compared with net earnings of $98 million, or 12 cents
per share.
All-in sustaining costs to produce one ounce of gold was
$885 in the quarter, up from $840 last year. This measure,
adopted by producers in 2013, includes sustaining capital,
exploration costs and general expenses.
Gold production rose to 724,800 ounces from 679,000 ounces,
but the average realized price dropped to $1,217 per ounce from
$1,297 an ounce.
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expenses are seen
at about $390 per gold ounce sold for 2015, the company said, as
first-quarter expenses of $444 per ounce decline over the year.
Goldcorp said it now expects an annual effective tax rate of
45 percent in 2015 on adjusted net earnings, with a 39 percent
rate in the second, third and fourth quarters. It previously
estimated the rate at 35 percent, TD Securities analyst Greg
Barnes wrote in a note.
Gold production is expected to increase over the year as it
ramps up Cerro Negro in Argentina and Eleonore in Canada, while
mining at Penasquito in Mexico moves into higher-grade areas.
As production increases, cash flow looks set to climb,
particularly in the second half of the year, Russo wrote in a
recent note.
First-quarter adjusted operating cash flow grew to $366
million from $281 million.
